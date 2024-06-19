Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem

After Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened Cyprus in a speech on Wednesday, the country's President Nikos Christodoulides responded to his threats, saying: “Cyprus remains uninvolved in any military conflicts and positions itself as part of the solution rather than the problem.”



In his speech, Nasrallah warned the Cypriot government, saying that it should be "cautious" because allowing Israelis access to its airports and bases would make it a participant in the war, confirming that the resistance "would respond accordingly."



Speaking to reporters, Christodoulides stressed his country's role as a humanitarian mediator, “which is recognized globally and particularly in the Arab world.”



“Our humanitarian corridor is a testament to our commitment to peace and stability,” he said, according to Cyprus Mail, stating that Cyprus is part of the solution, rather than being the problem.



Regarding possible communications with Hezbollah or Lebanon's government, President Christodoulides confirmed that his country is open to diplomatic channels with both the governments of Lebanon and Iran.



He denounced Nasrallah's statement, affirming that “such statements are not pleasant, but they do not reflect reality. Cyprus is not participating in any military engagements."



Christodoulides reassured that the government would handle consultations with foreign leaders on this matter through diplomatic channels.