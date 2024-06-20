MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon

2024-06-20 | 04:20
2min
MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon

Former MP Fares Souaid believes that Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has placed Lebanon in confrontation with the European Union via Cyprus, and this threat will have consequences for the interests of all Lebanese and Lebanon as a whole.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show,  Souaid noted that Nasrallah would not have made such threats without support from Russia and Iran. 

He considered that Nasrallah intended to show, through the message of the "Hudhud" drone, that Hezbollah has transitioned from the phase of a "militia" to that of a "regular army," and that this regular army is capable of threatening the security and interests of Europe.

 Souaid stressed that Lebanon is a country held hostage and occupied by Iran. 

He pointed out that Hezbollah undermines Lebanese partnership and coexistence by undermining justice and freedom, thereby undermining the concept and essence of Lebanon.

The former MP added, "As Lebanese, it is in our interest for Lebanon not to be a mere mailbox between Iran on one side and the United States on the other."

He said, "We have never heard any widespread objection from all Lebanese officials regarding Nasrallah's statements."

 Souaid stressed that he holds no grudges against anyone and cannot remain a bystander to what is happening.

