IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced on Sunday that a report published by the British newspaper The Telegraph included a quote attributed to an unnamed IATA source.



In a statement, IATA clarified that the quote was entirely false, stating, "IATA has not and will not comment on the situation at Beirut Airport."



The association emphasized that it does not involve itself in political or security matters in Lebanon and does not provide commentary on such issues.



"We have contacted The Telegraph to correct this error," IATA said.



The newspaper has responded and updated the report, titled "Hezbollah Stores Missiles and Explosives at Beirut Airport," by removing IATA's name from the article.