Lebanese FM discusses de-escalation in South Lebanon in talks with EU officials in Brussels
Lebanon News
2024-06-27 | 03:09
Lebanese FM discusses de-escalation in South Lebanon in talks with EU officials in Brussels
Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, held discussions in Brussels with European Union officials as part of a tour aimed at advancing Lebanon's efforts to de-escalate tensions and avoid a wide-scale war in the south, which could lead to an open regional conflict.
In a meeting, Minister Bou Habib and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region, and considered the possibility of the European Union contributing to de-escalation and reducing tensions in southern Lebanon.
Following this meeting, the Foreign Minister met with the ambassadors of the 27 EU member states in the Political and Security Committee at the EU headquarters.
They discussed the current situation in Lebanon and the region, ways to support the country and the Lebanese army, and ongoing diplomatic initiatives within the framework of a political solution and de-escalation.
In preparation for meetings at the European leaders' level, the minister conferred with Magdalena Grono, Chief Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the European Council, on the anticipated outcomes and EU's positions regarding the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine.
Minister Bou Habib concluded his visits with a meeting with Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, ahead of his upcoming visit to Lebanon early next month to discuss development and economic issues.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Abdallah Bou Habib
Brussels
European Union
