Kataeb Party leader discusses Lebanese issues with Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Lebanon News
2024-06-27 | 04:23
High views
Kataeb Party leader discusses Lebanese issues with Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin
0min
Kataeb Party leader discusses Lebanese issues with Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, discussed with Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Lebanese presidential vacancy, the war in the south, and its impact on Lebanon.

During the meeting, the Kataeb Party leader outlined the party's perspective on the current situation, emphasizing their commitment to electing a president capable of engaging in dialogue with all parties.

He focused on the widespread obstruction across constitutional institutions, attributing it to Hezbollah and its allies' inflexibility and their "control over major decisions in Lebanon."

He emphasized that preserving Lebanon's sovereignty and ensuring its autonomy in decision-making have always been the party's primary objectives. 

In this context, he expressed hope that the Vatican would play a positive role.
 

