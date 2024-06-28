Khalil Karam to LBCI: Previous stances of Al-Rahi confirm it is unfair to criticize him

The President of the Maronite League, Ambassador Khalil Karam, stated that while Cardinal Parolin's visit is symbolically significant, the Vatican's approach differs, however, it has undeniably broken the deadlock.



He mentioned, "Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri told Cardinal Parolin to speak with the Christian factions and 'bring us a name, and we’ll move forward,' and I believe this is true."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Karam recalled that he spoke with Parolin about a year ago regarding education, healthcare, and politics.



He added that he was dealing with the French, the Americans, and every country that had knowledge and interest in Lebanese affairs.



A paper was given to Parolin and later submitted to the Synod and the Vatican, summarizing the eighth Brussels meeting.



Karam explained that the Vatican cannot oppose Europe but must work to persuade it.



He emphasized that the idea of funding the return of displaced people has become more feasible.



He stressed that it is unfair to criticize Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, noting that there is a fierce campaign against him.



He said, "I supported the idea of attending and expressing our views in front of everyone instead of boycotting."



He reminded everyone of the Patriarch's stance, noting that when he was elected in 2011, the war in Syria began, and he has been carrying a heavy burden since then. When he spoke about calm and stability, the Western media attacked him.



He shared another incident, saying, "During one of her visits to the Patriarch, US Ambassador Maura Connelly talked about the delay in forming the government at that time. She complained that Hezbollah was causing the delay and called it a terrorist organization.''



He added, ''However, the Patriarch responded that Hezbollah is not considered a terrorist organization, despite differing opinions. Given all these stances from the Patriarch, it is unfair to criticize him and start a campaign against him."



Karam emphasized that deep divisions among Christians are unacceptable.



He highlighted that Lebanon's constitution allows for dialogue, but stressed the importance of parliamentary procedures and elections for the presidency, especially since the Vatican advocates strongly for Lebanon to pursue coexistence as its best path forward.