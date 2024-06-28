Iranian Embassy in Beirut Opens for Presidential Elections

The Iranian embassy in Beirut opened its doors at 8:30 AM today to Iranian nationals in Lebanon to cast their votes in the presidential elections.

The embassy also opened two other centers for the community: the first in Nabatiyeh at the Imam Hussein Husseiniyah, and the second in Baalbek at the Imam Mahdi Al-Muntazar Hawza.

All Iranians who have reached the age of 18 can participate in these elections by presenting their Iranian ID or passport.

The voting process will continue until 6:00 PM.