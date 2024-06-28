Iranian Embassy in Beirut Opens for Presidential Elections

Lebanon News
2024-06-28 | 07:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iranian Embassy in Beirut Opens for Presidential Elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Iranian Embassy in Beirut Opens for Presidential Elections

The Iranian embassy in Beirut opened its doors at 8:30 AM today to Iranian nationals in Lebanon to cast their votes in the presidential elections.
The embassy also opened two other centers for the community: the first in Nabatiyeh at the Imam Hussein Husseiniyah, and the second in Baalbek at the Imam Mahdi Al-Muntazar Hawza.
All Iranians who have reached the age of 18 can participate in these elections by presenting their Iranian ID or passport.
The voting process will continue until 6:00 PM.

Lebanon News

Iran

Embassy

Beirut

Elections

Lebanon

Khalil Karam to LBCI: Previous stances of Al-Rahi confirm it is unfair to criticize him
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-27

Hardline conservative candidate withdraws from Iranian Presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25

Examining Iran's elections: Candidates and the nuclear agreement - an overview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-13

Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-13

Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Khalil Karam to LBCI: Previous stances of Al-Rahi confirm it is unfair to criticize him

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Enhancing Lebanese-Tunisian cooperation: Key meetings on vocational training and youth skills development

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-26

Lebanon announces public closure on July 8

LBCI
World News
2024-03-26

Pentagon: US is not responsible for airstrikes on Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Iraq to temporarily close its airspace

LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

Syria to demobilize tens of thousands of reservists

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:45

Nasrallah: Fate of region hinges on developments in Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:48

Eco-Friendly innovation: Lebanese University students win prestigious architecture contest in Finland - Insights shared with LBCI English

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Addressing regional stability: Arab League and Hezbollah resume dialogue amid renewed ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Khalil Karam to LBCI: Previous stances of Al-Rahi confirm it is unfair to criticize him

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Iran's economic crisis: Sanctions, policies, and corruption

LBCI
Middle East News
14:30

US imposes new sanctions on Iran to target companies and ships

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More