Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi: Political work should serve citizens' basic rights and economic needs
Lebanon News
2024-06-30 | 05:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi: Political work should serve citizens' basic rights and economic needs
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi urged those involved in Lebanon's political affairs to approach their work "with sanctity [...] because their political work is directed towards serving citizens in their basic rights, as well as in cultural and economic dimensions."
During Sunday Mass, he added, "If they address all these aspects, they would [...] hasten Presidential elections according to the constitution, which is clear and explicit ."
He believed this would restore citizens' confidence in the president and constitutional state institutions.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Maronite
Patriarch
Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi
President
Elections
Politics
