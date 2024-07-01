News
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
Lebanon News
2024-07-01 | 14:52
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
In a statement on Monday, rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, and dozens of relatives of the victims of the Beirut Port explosion urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to establish an international fact-finding mission into the August 4, 2020 blast.
Human Rights Watch stated that almost four years after the Beirut blast, "nobody has been held to account, and Lebanese authorities have continuously obstructed the investigation, leading to its suspension in December 2021."
“While other countries have condemned the Lebanese authorities’ continuous interference into the domestic investigation, authorities have blatantly ignored demands for accountability,” expressed Ramzi Kaiss, a Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch.
“Human Rights Council member states should take action at their current session to support the establishment of an international fact-finding mechanism if there ever is to be justice for the disastrous Beirut blast,” Kaiss added.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Human Rights Watch
Beirut
Port
Explosion
United Nations
Human Rights Council
Fact-Finding
Mission
August 4
UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon
Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"
