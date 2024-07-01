Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion

Lebanon News
2024-07-01 | 14:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion

In a statement on Monday, rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, and dozens of relatives of the victims of the Beirut Port explosion urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to establish an international fact-finding mission into the August 4, 2020 blast.

Human Rights Watch stated that almost four years after the Beirut blast, "nobody has been held to account, and Lebanese authorities have continuously obstructed the investigation, leading to its suspension in December 2021."

“While other countries have condemned the Lebanese authorities’ continuous interference into the domestic investigation, authorities have blatantly ignored demands for accountability,” expressed Ramzi Kaiss, a Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch. 

“Human Rights Council member states should take action at their current session to support the establishment of an international fact-finding mechanism if there ever is to be justice for the disastrous Beirut blast,” Kaiss added.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Human Rights Watch

Beirut

Port

Explosion

United Nations

Human Rights Council

Fact-Finding

Mission

August 4

LBCI Next
UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon
Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26

Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-22

European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi visits Lebanon: Strengthening EU support amid regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-14

Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Maya Noun to LBCI: Lebanon's restaurants ready for tourist season, emphasizing resilience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Launching Lebanon's tourism campaign, 'Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar:' Speeches' highlights

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-19

Iranian Official to Reuters: President Raisi and Foreign Minister's lives in danger following helicopter accident

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-25

Somalia's ambassador to UN accuses Ethiopian troops of 'illegal' incursion

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-12

Fire in southern Kuwait kills at least 35

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Lufthansa suspends night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Lebanese army receives $20 million aid from Qatar amid current challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Press conference of Lebanese opposition MPs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:52

Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Launching Lebanon's tourism campaign, 'Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar:' Speeches' highlights

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More