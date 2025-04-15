Lebanese President begins official visit to Qatar

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun departed for Doha on Tuesday for an official visit to Qatar, following an invitation extended by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.



Foreign Minister and Minister of Expatriates, Youssef Rajji, is accompanying the president on the trip. Lebanon’s Ambassador to Qatar, Farah Berri, will join the official delegation upon their arrival in Doha.



The visit, which will conclude on Wednesday afternoon, includes a one-on-one meeting between President Aoun and the Qatari Emir, followed by expanded talks between Lebanese and Qatari officials.