Leo says pope is 'humble servant of God... nothing more': Vatican

Pope Leo XIV told cardinals on Saturday he intends to follow his predecessor's path, praising Francis' "complete dedication to service and to sober simplicity of life."



"Beginning with Saint Peter and up to myself, his unworthy Successor, the Pope has been a humble servant of God and of his brothers and sisters, and nothing more than this," he told cardinals, according to a transcript of his speech published by the Vatican.



AFP