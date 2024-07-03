News
US and French envoys discuss Hezbollah-Israel conflict in Paris
Lebanon News
2024-07-03 | 06:53
US and French envoys discuss Hezbollah-Israel conflict in Paris
US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein met with the French presidential envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Paris to discuss the situation in Lebanon from various aspects.
The discussions focused on the escalating tensions in southern Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah.
The meeting resulted in an agreement to continue coordination between the US and France and to maintain efforts aimed at preventing the expansion of the conflict along the Lebanese-Israeli border, sources said.
Hochstein's discussions in Paris were not limited to Le Drian but also included Anne-Claire Legendre, the official in charge of the Lebanese file at the Élysée Palace.
