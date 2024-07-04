In response to the assassination of Aziz Unit Commander Mohammad Nehmeh Nasser, also known as Hajj Abu Nehmeh, who was targeted by a drone strike on Wednesday, Hezbollah announced that it carried out attacks on various Israeli military sites.On Thursday, Hezbollah said it launched "more than 200 rockets of various types" at five Israeli bases.It also claimed to have launched "explosive drones" at seven Israeli military positions.