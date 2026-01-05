Iran accuses Israel of seeking to 'undermine national unity'

05-01-2026 | 02:57
Iran accuses Israel of seeking to &#39;undermine national unity&#39;
Iran accuses Israel of seeking to 'undermine national unity'

Iran accused Israel on Monday of trying to undermine its national unity after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support for protests in the Islamic Republic.

"The Zionist regime (Israel) is determined to exploit the slightest opportunity to sow division and undermine our national unity, and we must remain vigilant," foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said at a weekly press conference, before accusing Israeli and U.S. leaders of "incitement to violence."

AFP


Middle East News

Iran

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

