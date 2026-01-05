News
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
17
o
South
19
o
Iran accuses Israel of seeking to 'undermine national unity'
Middle East News
05-01-2026 | 02:57
Iran accuses Israel of seeking to 'undermine national unity'
Iran accused Israel on Monday of trying to undermine its national unity after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support for protests in the Islamic Republic.
"The Zionist regime (Israel) is determined to exploit the slightest opportunity to sow division and undermine our national unity, and we must remain vigilant," foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said at a weekly press conference, before accusing Israeli and U.S. leaders of "incitement to violence."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
