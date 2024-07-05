Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah met with a senior delegation from the Hamas movement led by Khalil al-Hayya.



They discussed the latest security and political developments in Palestine, focusing on Gaza.



In addition, they addressed the situation of support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.



During the meeting, the leaders reviewed the current state of ongoing negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire and the proposals being discussed.



Both parties emphasized their commitment to continued coordination on field and political levels to achieve their shared objectives.