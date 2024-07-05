Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks

Lebanon News
2024-07-05 | 02:56
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks
Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah met with a senior delegation from the Hamas movement led by Khalil al-Hayya. 

They discussed the latest security and political developments in Palestine, focusing on Gaza.

In addition, they addressed the situation of support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.

During the meeting, the leaders reviewed the current state of ongoing negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire and the proposals being discussed.

Both parties emphasized their commitment to continued coordination on field and political levels to achieve their shared objectives.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Hamas

Khalil al-Hayya

Gaza

Lebanon

Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement
Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders
