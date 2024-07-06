Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil

Lebanon News
2024-07-06 | 00:26
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil

Four people sustained minor injuries on Friday evening in Bint Jbeil as a result of an Israeli strike.

In the details, an Israeli drone carried out an aerial attack around 10:30 PM on Friday, targeting the town of Yaroun.

Less than half an hour later, the drone renewed its attacks, targeting Al Wadi area in the town of Bint Jbeil.

While firefighting teams from the Union of Bint Jbeil District Municipalities were working to extinguish the fires caused by the Israeli aerial attack, the area was subjected to a violent strike carried out by warplanes, resulting in four minor injuries. 

Two of the injured were members of the firefighting team and were taken to a nearby hospital.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strike

Bint Jbeil

Injuries

Download now the LBCI mobile app
