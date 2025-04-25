Pakistan Senate rejects Indian 'attempts to link Pakistan' to Kashmir attack

25-04-2025 | 04:56
Pakistan Senate rejects Indian 'attempts to link Pakistan' to Kashmir attack

Pakistan's Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Friday rejecting India's accusations that Pakistan was linked to an attack on tourists in Kashmir this week.

The Senate "rejects all frivolous and baseless attempts to link Pakistan with the Pahalgam attack" and condemns a "campaign by the Indian government to malign the Pakistan government," it said, adding that the nation was "prepared to defend its sovereignty."

World News

Pakistan

Senate

Rejects

India

Kashmir

Attack

