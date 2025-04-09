Lebanon's Energy Minister says launching emergency plan to tackle water shortages during summer

Lebanon News
09-04-2025 | 08:52
Lebanon&#39;s Energy Minister says launching emergency plan to tackle water shortages during summer
2min
Lebanon's Energy Minister says launching emergency plan to tackle water shortages during summer

The Public Works, Transport, Energy, and Water Committee held a session to address the anticipated challenges caused by this year's severe drought and low rainfall levels across Lebanon.

In coordination with Energy Minister Joe Saddi, the committee agreed on several urgent steps to mitigate the expected impact. 

According to MP Sagih Atieh, the lack of precipitation this year demands readiness and the mobilization of all available resources to avoid hardship for citizens.

"We discussed several critical issues related to water, and the minister will begin preparing a timeline to implement necessary measures," Attieh said, emphasizing the importance of water conservation and reducing waste. He warned that the looming water crisis would pressure the government and the ministry.

Energy Minister Saddi noted that the session focused primarily on the growing threat of water shortages during the summer due to worsening climate conditions. He announced launching a proactive emergency plan to tackle the crisis and said a workshop would be held next Tuesday to begin developing the response.

The ministry is working closely with Lebanon's regional water establishments to coordinate efforts and prepare for what could be a challenging dry season.

