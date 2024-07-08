Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI

Banque du Liban (BDL) sources confirmed to LBCI that the central bank is not linked to the fuel issue, and consequently, the electricity crisis, especially since Electricité du Liban manages all its funds held in the central bank or collected from billing.



The sources explained that the request for acting Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Wassim Mansouri to open a line of credit for spending outside the budget requires a legislative law in the Parliament.