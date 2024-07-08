Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI

2024-07-08 | 13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
0min
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI

Banque du Liban (BDL) sources confirmed to LBCI that the central bank is not linked to the fuel issue, and consequently, the electricity crisis, especially since Electricité du Liban manages all its funds held in the central bank or collected from billing.

The sources explained that the request for acting Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Wassim Mansouri to open a line of credit for spending outside the budget requires a legislative law in the Parliament.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Banque Du Liban (BDL)

Fuel

Electricity

Wassim Mansouri

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
