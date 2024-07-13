UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone's interest

Lebanon News
2024-07-13 | 06:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone&#39;s interest
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone's interest

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a phone call from British Foreign Minister David Lammy, during which they discussed the bilateral relations between Lebanon and the United Kingdom and the broader situation in the Middle East.

Lammy emphasized the need to address the escalating tensions in south Lebanon and Gaza, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts to promote peace and security in the region. 

He also announced his plans to visit Lebanon soon.

“I have expressed my concerns about the rising tensions on Lebanon’s borders and the increasing risk of miscalculation,” Lammy said. 

“Expanding the conflict is not in anyone’s interest. The United Kingdom seeks a peaceful resolution through a negotiated settlement,” he added.
 

Lebanon News

Najib Mikati

David Lammy

Lebanon

United Kingdom

Middle East

South

Gaza

Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-30

US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-24

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Hachem to LBCI: The issue of the presidency is not linked to the Gaza war or the South Lebanon conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-12

Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on agricultural sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-12

Lebanese army vehicle hit by Israeli gunfire, soldiers unharmed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30

Hamas Health Ministry: 36,224 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7th

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-12

Israeli forces pull back after Gaza City attack, leaving dozens of bodies

LBCI
World News
10:11

Pakistan's Imran Khan to remain in jail

LBCI
Middle East News
10:41

Erdogan says end near of military operation in north Iraq, Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone's interest

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51

Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29

Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Gaza's war death toll rises to 38,443: Health Ministry

LBCI
World News
12:19

US Department of Treasury: New Iran-related sanctions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More