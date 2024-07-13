News
UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone's interest
Lebanon News
2024-07-13 | 06:05
UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone's interest
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a phone call from British Foreign Minister David Lammy, during which they discussed the bilateral relations between Lebanon and the United Kingdom and the broader situation in the Middle East.
Lammy emphasized the need to address the escalating tensions in south Lebanon and Gaza, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts to promote peace and security in the region.
He also announced his plans to visit Lebanon soon.
“I have expressed my concerns about the rising tensions on Lebanon’s borders and the increasing risk of miscalculation,” Lammy said.
“Expanding the conflict is not in anyone’s interest. The United Kingdom seeks a peaceful resolution through a negotiated settlement,” he added.
Lebanon News
Najib Mikati
David Lammy
Lebanon
United Kingdom
Middle East
South
Gaza
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
Previous
