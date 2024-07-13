Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a phone call from British Foreign Minister David Lammy, during which they discussed the bilateral relations between Lebanon and the United Kingdom and the broader situation in the Middle East.



Lammy emphasized the need to address the escalating tensions in south Lebanon and Gaza, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts to promote peace and security in the region.



He also announced his plans to visit Lebanon soon.



“I have expressed my concerns about the rising tensions on Lebanon’s borders and the increasing risk of miscalculation,” Lammy said.



“Expanding the conflict is not in anyone’s interest. The United Kingdom seeks a peaceful resolution through a negotiated settlement,” he added.