Naim Qassem: Resistance in Lebanon is not only a project but has become a fundamental pillar

2024-07-15 | 06:22
2024-07-15 | 06:22
2min
Naim Qassem: Resistance in Lebanon is not only a project but has become a fundamental pillar

Hezbollah's Sheikh Naim Qassem, Deputy Secretary-General emphasized that resistance in Lebanon is no longer just a project but has become a fundamental pillar and cornerstone of the nation.

Speaking on the eighth night of the Ashura council at the Imam Al-Mujtaba Complex in Beirut, Qassem stated, "From now on, we cannot speak of a strong Lebanon, an independent Lebanon, or the Lebanon of the future without its people, sects, resistance, army, and citizens as fundamental components."

"Without this essential pillar, which is the resistance, Lebanon cannot achieve stability or face challenges. Look at what is happening in Gaza and the global response to understand that strength coupled with justice is the path to independence, liberation, and protection. Those who seek protection from the 'Great Satan' America, and those who envision their future through social media, should stay in their rooms playing and wandering. We are on the right path, and the journey continues."

Qassem condemned the aggression in the Mawasi area, calling it a stain on the conscience of humanity and the international system, as well as a mark of shame on all those—Arabs, Muslims, and foreigners—who stand by and do nothing in the face of such atrocities.

