Ukraine drone attacks kill two in Russia, target Moscow, Russia says

11-07-2025 | 03:30
Ukraine drone attacks kill two in Russia, target Moscow, Russia says
Ukraine drone attacks kill two in Russia, target Moscow, Russia says

Ukraine's overnight and early Friday morning drone attacks killed two people in Russia and attempted to hit targets in Moscow, Russian authorities said.

Russian air defenses downed 155 Ukrainian drones between 11 p.m. on Thursday (2000 GMT) and 7 a.m. on Friday, including 11 bound for Moscow, Russia's defense ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Three of the four airports serving the Russian capital, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky, temporarily suspended operations but later resumed, Russia's aviation authority Rosaviatsia said late on Thursday.

Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
