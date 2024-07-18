Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

An Israeli airstrike on a three-story house in Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon, has resulted in the death of two individuals and injured more than ten others.



Emergency response teams, including ambulance crews, Civil Defense volunteers from the Islamic Risala Scout Association, the Islamic Health Authority, and the Lebanese Civil Defense, are currently on the scene.



In response to the emergency, the Lebanese-Italian Hospital in Tyre and Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil have issued urgent calls for blood donations to support the injured.