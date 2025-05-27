News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese PM visits UAE President to boost bilateral ties and regional cooperation
Lebanon News
27-05-2025 | 12:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese PM visits UAE President to boost bilateral ties and regional cooperation
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, where the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation, particularly in economic and development sectors.
During the talks, Salam praised the UAE's pioneering experience in sustainable development, technology, and governance, expressing Lebanon's desire to benefit from this model to support its own progress.
Both sides emphasized the need to enhance Arab cooperation in facing regional and global challenges, stressing the importance of continuous coordination to safeguard Arab interests and promote stability and growth in the region.
Prime Minister Salam thanked the UAE for lifting the travel ban on its citizens to Lebanon, reaffirming that Lebanon remains open to all Arab brothers and sisters. He also expressed gratitude to the UAE for hosting tens of thousands of Lebanese nationals, who he said are living in stability and comfort.
President Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's steadfast support for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and underscored the Emirates' commitment to backing efforts that contribute to Lebanon's stability, development, and prosperity, according to the UAE's official news agency, WAM.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
PM
Nawaf Salam
Visit
UAE
President
Cooperation
Next
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
PM Salam to Sky News Arabia: The region has had enough of US-Iranian polarization
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-21
Lebanon prepares for high-level visit to Iraq to boost bilateral cooperation
Lebanon News
2025-05-21
Lebanon prepares for high-level visit to Iraq to boost bilateral cooperation
0
Lebanon News
07:59
Lebanese Finance Minister meets Saudi Ambassador to discuss reform progress and bilateral ties
Lebanon News
07:59
Lebanese Finance Minister meets Saudi Ambassador to discuss reform progress and bilateral ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-01
Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-05-01
Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's struggle to disarm Palestinian camps: Obstacles surface before first phase
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's struggle to disarm Palestinian camps: Obstacles surface before first phase
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
0
Lebanon News
10:37
Interrogation of former Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam postponed until next Thursday
Lebanon News
10:37
Interrogation of former Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam postponed until next Thursday
0
Lebanon News
08:50
Lebanon's Defense Minister stresses importance of UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
08:50
Lebanon's Defense Minister stresses importance of UNIFIL mandate renewal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:31
Lebanese PM visits UAE President to boost bilateral ties and regional cooperation
Lebanon News
12:31
Lebanese PM visits UAE President to boost bilateral ties and regional cooperation
0
Lebanon News
08:07
Blaze erupts for second day at Tyre Coast Nature Reserve, prompting swift firefighting response
Lebanon News
08:07
Blaze erupts for second day at Tyre Coast Nature Reserve, prompting swift firefighting response
0
Lebanon News
10:37
Interrogation of former Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam postponed until next Thursday
Lebanon News
10:37
Interrogation of former Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam postponed until next Thursday
0
Lebanon News
08:50
Lebanon's Defense Minister stresses importance of UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
08:50
Lebanon's Defense Minister stresses importance of UNIFIL mandate renewal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli force withdraws from outskirts of Meiss El Jabal after seizing Lebanese land
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli force withdraws from outskirts of Meiss El Jabal after seizing Lebanese land
2
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
03:50
Following meeting with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, PM Salam tells LBCI Lebanon is advancing toward e-government with UAE support
Lebanon News
03:50
Following meeting with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, PM Salam tells LBCI Lebanon is advancing toward e-government with UAE support
4
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
5
Lebanon News
03:13
Saudi Ambassador meets Lebanese Finance Minister to discuss economic reforms and investment ties
Lebanon News
03:13
Saudi Ambassador meets Lebanese Finance Minister to discuss economic reforms and investment ties
6
Lebanon News
04:58
PM Salam at Arab Media Summit: Lebanon rises from crisis, seeks sovereignty, reform, and Arab partnership
Lebanon News
04:58
PM Salam at Arab Media Summit: Lebanon rises from crisis, seeks sovereignty, reform, and Arab partnership
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Soaring war costs: Israel's mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Soaring war costs: Israel's mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More