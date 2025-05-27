Lebanese PM visits UAE President to boost bilateral ties and regional cooperation

Lebanon News
27-05-2025 | 12:31
Lebanese PM visits UAE President to boost bilateral ties and regional cooperation
2min
Lebanese PM visits UAE President to boost bilateral ties and regional cooperation

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, where the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation, particularly in economic and development sectors.

During the talks, Salam praised the UAE's pioneering experience in sustainable development, technology, and governance, expressing Lebanon's desire to benefit from this model to support its own progress. 

Both sides emphasized the need to enhance Arab cooperation in facing regional and global challenges, stressing the importance of continuous coordination to safeguard Arab interests and promote stability and growth in the region.

Prime Minister Salam thanked the UAE for lifting the travel ban on its citizens to Lebanon, reaffirming that Lebanon remains open to all Arab brothers and sisters. He also expressed gratitude to the UAE for hosting tens of thousands of Lebanese nationals, who he said are living in stability and comfort.

President Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's steadfast support for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and underscored the Emirates' commitment to backing efforts that contribute to Lebanon's stability, development, and prosperity, according to the UAE's official news agency, WAM.

