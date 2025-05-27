Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Mnassa met with the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, at his office in Yarzeh, where they discussed ongoing coordination with U.N. agencies, particularly the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



Minister Mnassa emphasized the need to renew UNIFIL's mandate in August without any modifications, underscoring the crucial role the force plays in maintaining security and stability in South Lebanon and the broader region.



The meeting also addressed the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon. Mnassa called for a clear and actionable plan to ensure their return to Syria, given the evolving developments on the ground.



Discussions further covered the situation along the Lebanese-Syrian border and the measures currently in place to monitor and secure the frontier.