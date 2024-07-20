Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians

Lebanon News
2024-07-20 | 08:24
Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians
0min
Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians

According to the state-run National News Agency, a drone targeted an empty SUV on the outskirts of Burj Al-Muluk in Nabatieh, near the Housh intersection.

The attack on Saturday resulted in several Syrians, including children, being injured by the rocket shrapnel while they were near a tent they were living in.

Lebanon News

NNA

Drone

Attack

SUV

Lebanon

Burj Al Muluk

