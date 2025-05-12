Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-05-2025 | 07:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant

Israel has asked judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) to withdraw arrest warrants against its prime minister and defense minister while the ICC reviews Israeli challenges to its jurisdiction over the conduct of the Gaza war.

Documents published on the ICC website late on Sunday also show Israel has asked the court to order the prosecution to suspend its investigation into alleged atrocity crimes in the Palestinian Territories.

The documents are dated May 9 and signed by Israeli Deputy Attorney General Gilad Noam.

The ICC issued arrest warrants on Nov. 21 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief, as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

ICC

Judges

Withdraw

Netanyahu

Arrest

Warrant

Hamas armed wing says will release US-Israeli hostage Monday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-02

Israel's Netanyahu heads to Hungary, defying ICC arrest warrant

LBCI
World News
2025-03-30

Israel's Netanyahu to visit Hungary despite ICC warrant

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-24

ICC judges ordered to review Israel's challenge of jurisdiction

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

Merz says Netanyahu 'can visit' Germany despite ICC warrant

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:48

Hamas armed wing says will release US-Israeli hostage Monday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:19

Hamas in talks with US about ceasefire and aid entry in Gaza: Senior Palestinian official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-11

Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-11

Israel fully endorses Trump's plan for Gaza aid: FM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-29

UNIFIL reports Israeli warning shots, laser targeting at peacekeepers in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-28

Netanyahu says Israel will continue attacking every location in Lebanon 'to counter any threat'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Shooting reported in North Lebanon, casualty in Ain al-Dehab, Akkar

LBCI
Middle East News
09:23

Syria congratulates Turkey after PKK disbands

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:52

LBCI reporter Nada Andraos injured by stray bullet in Tripoli

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Shooting reported in North Lebanon, casualty in Ain al-Dehab, Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Interior Ministry begins releasing 2025 municipal election results of Bcharre

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Video captures major clash in Sfira, Danniyeh amid municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:42

Lebanon's Interior Minister bans gunfire, orders security forces to pursue violators

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

35 arrested after deadly gunfire following election results in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Lebanon's Interior Minister: Voter turnout in municipal elections in North Lebanon and Akkar reach 43.29%

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More