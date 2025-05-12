News
Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-05-2025 | 07:00
Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant
Israel has asked judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) to withdraw arrest warrants against its prime minister and defense minister while the ICC reviews Israeli challenges to its jurisdiction over the conduct of the Gaza war.
Documents published on the ICC website late on Sunday also show Israel has asked the court to order the prosecution to suspend its investigation into alleged atrocity crimes in the Palestinian Territories.
The documents are dated May 9 and signed by Israeli Deputy Attorney General Gilad Noam.
The ICC issued arrest warrants on Nov. 21 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief, as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
ICC
Judges
Withdraw
Netanyahu
Arrest
Warrant
Hamas armed wing says will release US-Israeli hostage Monday
Previous
