The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
Lebanon News
2024-07-26 | 10:32
2
min
The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
The countdown is on for one of the year's most anticipated events: the Miss Lebanon pageant. Tune in live on LBCI and our website tomorrow, Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 8:30 pm local time.
This spectacular evening will feature special performances by the renowned Lebanese singer, Elissa, who will enchant the audience with a selection of her most beautiful songs.
Held at Beirut's Seaside Arena, the pageant will showcase contestants from all corners of Lebanon, highlighting the diverse beauty and talent of our nation.
The current Miss Lebanon, Yasmina Zaytoun, who has also been crowned Miss World Asia 2024 and first runner-up at the 71st Miss World, will pass on her crown to the new winner.
The stunning crown, crafted by the globally renowned luxury jeweler Mouawad, bestows upon this year's winner the esteemed role of an ambassador of hope. Designed by Robert Mouawad, the "Cedar of Hope" crown is inspired by Lebanese culture, symbolizing resilience, unity, and unwavering optimism.
It is noteworthy that the last Miss Lebanon competition was held in 2022, during which Yasmina Zaytoun was crowned the winner. Yasmina has since brought international recognition to Lebanon with her success at the Miss World pageant.
Don't miss this unforgettable evening of elegance, beauty, and cultural pride.
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Miss Lebanon
LBCI
Elissa
Mouawad
Lebanon
Yasmina Zaytoun
