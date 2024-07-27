News
Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-27 | 06:58
Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon
The Israeli military announced on Saturday that a warship from its navy, in collaboration with the air force, intercepted a drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon.
According to the Israeli newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth," it is believed that the drone was targeting a gas platform in the area.
However, it remains unclear whether the drone's purpose was surveillance or to carry out an attack.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israeli
Army
Navy
Drone
Israel
Economic
Waters
Lebanon
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
Learn More