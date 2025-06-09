News
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Lebanon's Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar salutes ISF on its 164th anniversary
Lebanon News
09-06-2025 | 03:37
Lebanon's Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar salutes ISF on its 164th anniversary
Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar extended his greetings to the Internal Security Forces (ISF) on the occasion of their 164th anniversary.
In a message posted on the ministry's account on X, Al-Hajjar wrote: "On your day, as one of you, I can only bow to your sacrifices and commend your tireless efforts to safeguard security and protect citizens."
He added: "You are the fortress guarding the nation's stability, the pillar we rely on in the most difficult times. Hand in hand, we work toward building a state worthy of your service and a people deserving to live in safety and dignity."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Interior
Minister
Ahmad Al-Hajjar
ISF
Anniversary
Next
Lebanese Army says two Israeli drones crash in South Lebanon's Houla and Beit Lif
Former Lebanese President Suleiman hosts dinner honoring President Joseph Aoun
Previous
