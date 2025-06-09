Lebanon's Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar salutes ISF on its 164th anniversary

09-06-2025 | 03:37
Lebanon&#39;s Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar salutes ISF on its 164th anniversary
0min
Lebanon's Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar salutes ISF on its 164th anniversary

Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar extended his greetings to the Internal Security Forces (ISF) on the occasion of their 164th anniversary.

In a message posted on the ministry's account on X, Al-Hajjar wrote: "On your day, as one of you, I can only bow to your sacrifices and commend your tireless efforts to safeguard security and protect citizens."

He added: "You are the fortress guarding the nation's stability, the pillar we rely on in the most difficult times. Hand in hand, we work toward building a state worthy of your service and a people deserving to live in safety and dignity."

