Majdal Shams incident: UN condemns civilian deaths, urges restraint

Lebanon News
2024-07-28 | 01:16
Majdal Shams incident: UN condemns civilian deaths, urges restraint
0min
Majdal Shams incident: UN condemns civilian deaths, urges restraint

A joint statement by UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro, condemned "the death of civilians - young children and teenagers - in Majdal Shams."

The statement issued on Saturday evening emphasized the need to keep civilians protected at all times.

"We urge the parties to exercise maximum restraint and to put a stop to the ongoing intensified exchanges of fire. It could ignite a wider conflagration that would engulf the entire region in a catastrophe beyond belief," the statement highlighted.
 
Meanwhile, both UNIFIL and UNSCOL confirmed that they are in contact with both Lebanon and Israel.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

UN

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert

UNIFIL

Aroldo Lázaro

Majdal Shams

UNSCOL

Israel

Israeli officials claim: Hezbollah to face consequences for Majdal Shams rocket strike; group denies involvement
Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
