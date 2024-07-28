Majdal Shams incident: UN condemns civilian deaths, urges restraint

A joint statement by UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro, condemned "the death of civilians - young children and teenagers - in Majdal Shams."



The statement issued on Saturday evening emphasized the need to keep civilians protected at all times.



"We urge the parties to exercise maximum restraint and to put a stop to the ongoing intensified exchanges of fire. It could ignite a wider conflagration that would engulf the entire region in a catastrophe beyond belief," the statement highlighted.



Meanwhile, both UNIFIL and UNSCOL confirmed that they are in contact with both Lebanon and Israel.