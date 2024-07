Middle East Airlines announced that its flight schedule for July 29-30, 2024, will remain as planned.



However, five of the thirty-five scheduled flights will experience delays and will now arrive in the morning of July 30, rather than at midnight.



The changes are attributed to technical issues concerning the distribution of insurance risks for aircraft between Lebanon and other destinations.

FLIGHT NO FROM TO ORIGINAL DEPARTURE REVISED DEPARTURE ME431 DUBAI BEIRUT 02:15 06:10 am ME204 LONDON BEIRUT 22:00 06:55 am ME437 DOHA BEIRUT 19:00 09:35 am ME403 KUWAIT BEIRUT 21:15 09:10 am ME369 JEDDAH BEIRUT 21:15 05:50 am





Passengers originally booked on Flight ME429 from Dubai to Beirut will be transferred to Flight ME431, departing at 06:10 AM on July 30.



Passengers originally booked on Flight ME429 from Dubai to Beirut will be transferred to Flight ME431, departing at 06:10 AM on July 30.

Passengers originally booked on Flight ME307 from Cairo to Beirut will be transferred to Flight ME303, departing at 13:05 PM on July 30.