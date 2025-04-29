EU says will learn 'lessons' from Spain-Portugal blackout

World News
29-04-2025 | 06:56
High views
EU says will learn 'lessons' from Spain-Portugal blackout
EU says will learn 'lessons' from Spain-Portugal blackout

The European Union will draw lessons from the blackout of an "unprecedented magnitude" across the Iberian Peninsula a day earlier, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Working closely with national electricity grid operators, Brussels will "look very closely" into the reasons for the outage, how well the EU was prepared, and what lessons "can be drawn from such an incident," Chief Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho said.

AFP
 

World News

European Union

Blackout

European Commission

Spain

Portugal

