Ukraine denounces Russian demands for peace as 'old ultimatums'
World News
03-06-2025 | 15:37
Ukraine denounces Russian demands for peace as 'old ultimatums'
Ukraine on Tuesday denounced Russia for presenting "old ultimatums" at peace talks in Istanbul a day earlier that it said do nothing to bring an end to the three-year war any closer.
"The Russian side passed a set of old ultimatums that do not move the situation any closer to true peace," Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said on social media.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Russian
Peace
Ultimatums
War
