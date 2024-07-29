Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, met with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, to discuss the situation in southern Lebanon.



Bou Habib emphasized the need for restraint to avoid a regional war that would have significant repercussions for the entire region. He reiterated Lebanon's commitment to the full implementation of Resolution 1701, as it is seen as the best solution to the situation in southern Lebanon.



Additionally, Minister Bou Habib contacted various officials and foreign ministers, including Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, discussing ways to prevent escalation in southern Lebanon to avoid worsening the situation and sliding into a regional war that would be difficult to contain.



Bou Habib stressed that the full implementation of Resolution 1701 is essential for ensuring stability along the border between Lebanon and Israel.