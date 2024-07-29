PM Mikati and Egyptian FM discuss Lebanese crisis amid Israeli threats

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a call from Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, during which they discussed the situation in Lebanon in light of recent Israeli threats and ongoing aggression in southern Lebanon.



During the call, the Prime Minister emphasized that the solution must be based on the full implementation of UN Resolution 1701.



For his part, the Egyptian minister expressed his country's solidarity with Lebanon, affirming its support and rejection of any aggression against it.



He noted that this position has been communicated to all relevant parties, stressing that only a political solution can end crises and conflicts.