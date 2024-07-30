Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the "blatant Israeli aggression" on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which resulted in dozens of Lebanese citizens being killed or injured.



He said in a statement: "The Israeli killing machine has not ceased targeting Lebanese areas in the south and Bekaa Valley, extending to the heart of Beirut, just meters away from one of Lebanon's largest hospitals."



"This criminal act, which occurred tonight, is part of a series of aggressive operations that target civilians in clear and explicit violation of international and humanitarian law," he said.



"We present this matter to the international community, which must assume its responsibilities and exert maximum pressure to compel Israel to stop its aggression and threats and to implement international resolutions," the statement added.



He noted: "We will also retain our full right to take all measures to deter Israeli aggression. I have called for a Cabinet meeting tomorrow [Wednesday] and urge all ministers to attend."