LBCI sources: Lebanese-Israeli talks postponed by one day due to delay in US Ambassador's arrival

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17-06-2026 | 09:56
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LBCI sources: Lebanese-Israeli talks postponed by one day due to delay in US Ambassador&#39;s arrival
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LBCI sources: Lebanese-Israeli talks postponed by one day due to delay in US Ambassador's arrival

Lebanese-Israeli negotiations in Washington have been postponed by one day and will now begin on June 23 instead of the previously scheduled date of the 22nd, according to LBCI.

The talks are expected to continue through June 25.

The postponement is linked to the arrival of U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, whose trip is scheduled for June 22.

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