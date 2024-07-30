Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon News
2024-07-30 | 17:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon's Health Ministry confirmed in a statement that three people, a woman and two children, were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs. 

The strike has also left 74 injured. It also affirmed that the search for missing persons under the rubble persists.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strike

Beirut

LBCI Next
More airlines cancel Beirut flights amid escalation
MEA Chairman clarifies flight delays: Disruptions due to technical issues, not security threats
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:42

UN's Lebanon envoy states 'deeply concerned' by Israeli strike on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:42

Hezbollah awaits outcome of Fouad Shokor's fate following Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:18

Bloomberg, quoting a senior Israeli official: No plans to launch more immediate strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:24

Iran condemns 'vicious' Israeli strike in Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health: Number of martyrs rises to four

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:07

PM Mikati holds diplomatic meetings to address recent developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

Makary: Lebanon to file UN Security Council complaint after southern suburbs of Beirut attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:50

Hezbollah mourns Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, vows to continue resistance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:23

Syria condemns aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs, expresses solidarity with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-29

Middle East Airlines announces flight adjustments for July 29-30, 2024

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,900

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:42

UN's Lebanon envoy states 'deeply concerned' by Israeli strike on Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

LBCI
Middle East News
23:16

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:48

Senior Hezbollah leader confirmed dead in Israeli strike: Reuters reports, citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More