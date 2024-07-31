A preliminary statement issued by Hezbollah on Wednesday affirmed that one of the group's leaders, Fouad Shokor (Hajj Mohsen), was present in the building that was targeted by Israel in the southern suburbs of Beirut.



However, the party added that it is still awaiting the outcome of this operation concerning the fate of Shokor and other citizens in this location, "so that appropriate measures can be taken accordingly."



The statement said this is due to "civil defense teams [...] slowly removing the rubble because of the condition of the destroyed floors."