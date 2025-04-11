Israel's internal military dissent: Gaza ceasefire deal possible within weeks

News Bulletin Reports
11-04-2025 | 13:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s internal military dissent: Gaza ceasefire deal possible within weeks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel's internal military dissent: Gaza ceasefire deal possible within weeks

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

With cautious optimism, Israelis await potential developments in the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange file, following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks hinting at the possibility of a deal soon.

Several security officials closely involved in the negotiations believe the chances of reaching an agreement within two weeks are higher than ever, potentially bringing an end to the war in Gaza. 

However, optimism is tempered by the persistent threats from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has pledged to intensify military operations in the Gaza Strip and maintain heightened security across various fronts.

On the Lebanese front, Israel continues to issue warnings and reinforce its military presence in five key positions. Discussions are underway within Israel about potentially deploying troops along the Blue Line, with officials claiming the Lebanese Army would require significant time to establish complete control over the area.

In Syria, despite a recent meeting between Israeli and Turkish military officials in Azerbaijan, Israel has reiterated its red lines to Ankara. Tel Aviv insists on preserving its freedom to operate in Syrian airspace and defends what it calls its right to protect Druze and Kurdish populations in the region.

As the military campaign extends across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, internal dissent within the Israeli military is growing. 

Following the earlier refusal of 950 Air Force pilots to report for duty, protesting the ongoing war in Gaza, 150 Navy soldiers and hundreds of military intelligence officers have joined the movement. The protestors argue that the war has lost its original security rationale and is now being driven by political and personal agendas.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Internal

Military

Dissent

Gaza

Ceasefire

Deal

Prisoner

Hostage

Army

LBCI Next
Beirut Port blast probe: Judge Bitar presses officials in pursuit of accountability
Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-16

Israel's internal divisions: Complications over Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19

Israel's far-right ministers oppose Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-20

Israel says killed Hamas's internal security chief in Gaza strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02

Netanyahu’s Jaramana strategy fuels concerns over Syria escalation and internal Israeli dissent — the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Ambush on the border: 107 illegal crossings closed as Lebanese Army thwarts arms smuggling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Beirut Port blast probe: Judge Bitar presses officials in pursuit of accountability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-10

Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Ambush on the border: 107 illegal crossings closed as Lebanese Army thwarts arms smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

EU delivers 40 tons of medicines and emergency supplies to Lebanon via UNICEF

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-27

Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Culture and Public Works Ministers tour historic Mar Mikhael train station as part of restoration effort

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

Israeli ground troops cross border into Wazzani area: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Ambush on the border: 107 illegal crossings closed as Lebanese Army thwarts arms smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Judge Bitar leaves Abbas Ibrahim under investigation in Beirut Port explosion probe, no charges filed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israel's internal military dissent: Gaza ceasefire deal possible within weeks

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Abbas Ibrahim appears for questioning in Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Beirut Port blast probe: Judge Bitar presses officials in pursuit of accountability

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More