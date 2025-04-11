Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



With cautious optimism, Israelis await potential developments in the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange file, following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks hinting at the possibility of a deal soon.



Several security officials closely involved in the negotiations believe the chances of reaching an agreement within two weeks are higher than ever, potentially bringing an end to the war in Gaza.



However, optimism is tempered by the persistent threats from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has pledged to intensify military operations in the Gaza Strip and maintain heightened security across various fronts.



On the Lebanese front, Israel continues to issue warnings and reinforce its military presence in five key positions. Discussions are underway within Israel about potentially deploying troops along the Blue Line, with officials claiming the Lebanese Army would require significant time to establish complete control over the area.



In Syria, despite a recent meeting between Israeli and Turkish military officials in Azerbaijan, Israel has reiterated its red lines to Ankara. Tel Aviv insists on preserving its freedom to operate in Syrian airspace and defends what it calls its right to protect Druze and Kurdish populations in the region.



As the military campaign extends across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, internal dissent within the Israeli military is growing.



Following the earlier refusal of 950 Air Force pilots to report for duty, protesting the ongoing war in Gaza, 150 Navy soldiers and hundreds of military intelligence officers have joined the movement. The protestors argue that the war has lost its original security rationale and is now being driven by political and personal agendas.