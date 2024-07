Middle East Airlines announced that their flights for July 31 will remain on schedule except for some flights whose returns have been delayed until the following morning instead of arriving after midnight. This change is due to technical reasons related to distributing insurance risks on the aircraft between Lebanon and abroad.



The flights delayed from July 31, 2024, to the morning of August 1, 2024, are 7 out of 38 flights:

FLIGHT NO FROM TO ORIGINAL DEPARTURE REVISED DEPARTURE 1 AUG ME431 Dubai Beirut 02:15 06:40 am ME204 London Beirut 22:00 08:10 am ME369 Jeddah Beirut 21:15 06:00 am ME419 Abu Dhabi Beirut 20:35 05:45 am ME435 Doha Beirut 02:50 05:30 am ME225 Beirut Copenhagen 18:20 20:20 pm ME226 Copenhagen Beirut 22:30 03:30 am



The company indicated that passengers exclusively booked on the above-mentioned flights are allowed to change their booking once for free.



For more information, contact: MEA Call Center at 961-01-629999 or email callcenter@mea.com.lb, or visit the company's website at www.mea.com.lb.