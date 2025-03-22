Speaker Berri urges swift action to investigate South Lebanon incident, warns against fueling tensions

Lebanese Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri has called on the Lebanese Army, judicial and security authorities, and the ceasefire monitoring committee to expedite the investigation into the events that occurred this morning in the south.



He emphasized that "Israel is the primary beneficiary of dragging Lebanon and the region into a potential major explosion, with its security and military levels violating U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and ceasefire terms over 1,500 times so far, while Lebanon and its resistance have fully adhered to every provision of the agreement."



Berri also reiterated his call for all Lebanese, especially political factions, to cleanse political discourse, rally around the state, and support its constitutional, judicial, military, and security institutions.



He urged awareness of the dangers posed by creating pretexts through divisive rhetoric that opens doors for Israel to harm Lebanon, destabilize it, and undermine its model, which stands in contrast to Israeli apartheid.