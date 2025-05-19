MP Gebran Bassil says municipal elections exposed the myth of NGOs

19-05-2025 | 11:21
MP Gebran Bassil says municipal elections exposed the myth of NGOs
MP Gebran Bassil says municipal elections exposed the myth of NGOs

Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader and MP Gebran Bassil said the party's choices in the recent municipal elections in Beirut were driven by a political agreement to preserve the city's sectarian power-sharing balance, which he described as vital for coexistence.

"Beirut has proven it cherishes unity, and its people have demonstrated greater awareness than any political leader in their commitment to parity," Bassil said in a press conference.

He criticized a breach of that balance by the electoral list led by MP Nabil Badr, warning that political fragmentation can occur despite public awareness. 

"This incident shows the need to reinforce the spirit of parity with legal safeguards," he added.

Bassil also addressed the participation of the Lebanese Forces in a joint municipal list with Hezbollah in Beirut, saying it was justified by both parties as necessary to maintain the delicate balance. "This challenged the narrative against our previous political understandings with Hezbollah," he noted.

Bassil stressed that the FPM's approach to the elections was rooted in supporting family-based representation rather than partisan dominance. He also aimed at civil society groups, accusing them of hypocrisy and weakness in areas with a developmental or political electoral identity.

"The elections exposed the myth of the NGOs and their demonization of political parties," Bassil said, adding that many of these organizations had failed to impact municipal contests, particularly in Beirut.

In the Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel regions, Bassil said the FPM maintained a significant presence across several districts. 

"From Hermel to Zahle and Rachaya, we are still strong among Christian voters. In West Bekaa, we helped broker electoral understandings, and in Zahle, we remain a major force."

While acknowledging setbacks in the town of Qaa due to internal divisions, he said the FPM had scored wins in nearby Ras Baalbek and Jdeidet Fakeha, which carry weight in the local political landscape. "Even in Hermel, where our presence is limited, we succeeded in electing several mukhtars," Bassil added. 

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Netanyahu claims Israel 'defeated' Hezbollah
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

Lebanese President meets Arab League chief in Cairo, reviews Baghdad Summit outcomes

