Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri reiterated that "Lebanon does not want war, but at the same time it is ready to defend itself."



He expressed that for months, his efforts with various countries interested in Lebanon have been aimed at reaching conditions that allow the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, which Lebanon has committed to since day one.



"We see an opportunity to implement it through a permanent pause of attacks on the Gaza Strip or a truce lasting several weeks."



Berri's remarks came during a meeting in Ain el-Tineh with the British ministerial delegation, which included Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Defense Secretary John Healey, the accompanying delegation, and senior advisers from the British Foreign and Defense Ministries.



He pointed out that Israel, by "rejecting all proposals and persisting in breaking the rules of engagement and [committing] assassinations," is "dragging the region towards unforeseen dangers."



During the meeting, the British ministerial delegation expressed their country's interest in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, expressing deep concern over the recent escalation.



The delegation cautioned that "any miscalculation could escalate the war in the region."



Speaker Berri also thanked the United Kingdom for its interest and assistance to the army.