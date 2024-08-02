News
Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs, demands Security Council action
Lebanon News
2024-08-02 | 02:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs, demands Security Council action
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants condemned the Israeli attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut during a UN Security Council emergency session on July 31, 2024.
The session was convened at the request of Iran, with support from Russia, China, and Algeria.
The Ministry described the Israeli action as a "serious escalation targeting a densely populated residential area, in clear and blatant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and the United Nations Charter."
In his address, Lebanon's Acting Permanent Representative to the UN, Hadi Hashem, reiterated Lebanon's commitment to international legitimacy and its rejection of war.
Hashem emphasized Lebanon’s adherence to Resolution 1701 and outlined key conditions for peace.
He stated that any initiative to calm tensions in the south must address the occupation of the Shebaa Farms, the Kfarchouba Hills, and the outskirts of Mari.
In addition, he called for a resolution to Lebanon’s reservations along the Blue Line and an end to violations of Lebanese sovereignty by land, sea, and air.
Lebanon also condemned recent Israeli attacks on other countries in the region, including a recent assassination in Tehran, which it said highlighted Israel’s aggressive intentions and its aim to expand the conflict.
It urged the Security Council to reassess its approach to prevent further escalation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Beirut
Southern Suburb
Attack
South
Next
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
Previous
