Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
Lebanon News
2024-08-03 | 00:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
Israeli airstrikes targeted a food truck in the Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali area near the Lebanese-Syrian border without causing any injuries, the National News Agency reported late on Friday.
The agency confirmed earlier reports of explosions heard in the city of Hermel as being from airstrikes within Syrian territory.
According to the Syrian Observatory For Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based monitor, "Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on Al-Qasr town [...] on borders with Syria and Lebanon, which is held by [...] Hezbollah."
However, a source close to Hezbollah told Agence France-Presse that a Syrian driver was injured on Friday evening in Israeli airstrikes targeting a convoy of trucks that was on its way to Lebanon from neighboring Syria.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Syria
Israel
Airstrikes
Hezbollah
