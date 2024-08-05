Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a call from Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, during which they discussed Lebanon's current situation and regional developments.



They addressed the need to halt escalating tensions and emphasized the importance of peaceful resolutions and adherence to international resolutions, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 1701.



In separate meetings, Mikati bid farewell to Slovakian Ambassador Marek Varga and Lebanese Ambassador to Switzerland Rola Noureeddine.



In addition, Agriculture Minister Abbas Al-Haj Hassan briefed Mikati on the state of the agricultural sector and the challenges it faces.



He highlighted the Ministry of Agriculture’s efforts to monitor security developments and prepare for potential escalations under the government’s emergency plan.



Al-Haj Hassan also updated Mikati on Lebanon’s participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president.