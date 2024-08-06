Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports

Lebanon News
2024-08-06 | 03:46
High views
0min
 An Israeli drone struck a two-storey house in the town of Maifadoun, south Lebanon, on Tuesday, causing clouds of smoke to rise from the building.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with ambulances arriving on the scene shortly after the strike.

The Ministry of Public Health announced that four people were killed as the result of the airstrike.

