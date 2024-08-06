Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee: Israeli army and Shin Bet targeted a military building used by Hezbollah

The Israeli army and the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) targeted a military building used by Hezbollah's Southern Front unit, according to army spokesperson Avichay Adraee on Tuesday.



Adraee stated, "Saboteurs from the organization operated from within this facility, promoting terrorist plots against the State of Israel."



He detailed that the airstrike was conducted by Israeli air force warplanes, directed by intelligence from Shin Bet and the Military Intelligence Directorate. The targeted military building was located in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon.



Additionally, Israeli warplanes struck another Hezbollah military building in the Khiam area.